What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About New Oriental Education

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $48.8, along with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average represents a 35.79% decrease from the previous average price target of $76.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of New Oriental Education among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |DS Kim |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $48.00|$50.00 | |Michelle Fang |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $50.00|$83.00 | |Eddy Wang |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $52.00|$83.00 | |Linda Huang |Macquarie |Lowers |Underperform | $44.00|$79.00 | |DS Kim |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $50.00|$85.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to New Oriental Education. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to New Oriental Education. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of New Oriental Education compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of New Oriental Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of New Oriental Education's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of New Oriental Education's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on New Oriental Education analyst ratings.

Discovering New Oriental Education: A Closer Look

New Oriental is a prominent private education provider in China, offering a wide array of educational services. These include overseas test preparation, consulting services, high school academic tutoring, nonacademic tutoring, and intelligent learning systems and devices. Additionally, the company holds a 57% ownership stake in East Buy, a leading player in the livestreaming e-commerce market.

New Oriental Education: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: New Oriental Education's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: New Oriental Education's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Oriental Education's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Oriental Education's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: New Oriental Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EDU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2025 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EDU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.