What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Millicom Intl Cellular

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Millicom Intl Cellular, revealing an average target of $40.7, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. A decline of 60.82% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Millicom Intl Cellular by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Coello Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $37.00 - Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Raises Buy $39.50 $31.50 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $310.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $33.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Millicom Intl Cellular's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia (100% owned), Nicaragua (100%), Panama (100%), El Salvador (100%), Guatemala (100%), Paraguay (100%), Colombia (50%), and Honduras (67% but not controlled or consolidated in the firm's financial statements). The firm's wireless networks cover about 120 million people, serving 42 million customers. Its fixed-line networks reach 14 million homes, serving about 4 million broadband customers. Increasingly, Millicom offers converged packages that include broadband with wireless services. The firm has agreed to sell the majority of its wireless towers to SBA Communications for $975 million.

Millicom Intl Cellular: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Millicom Intl Cellular's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Millicom Intl Cellular's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Millicom Intl Cellular's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Millicom Intl Cellular's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.1, Millicom Intl Cellular faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

