What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Medpace Hldgs

Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Medpace Hldgs, revealing an average target of $341.6, a high estimate of $362.00, and a low estimate of $328.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.11%.

A clear picture of Medpace Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Charles Rhyee |TD Cowen |Lowers |Hold | $328.00|$370.00 | |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $333.00|$347.00 | |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $355.00|$400.00 | |Michael Cherny |Leerink Partners |Announces |Market Perform | $330.00|- | |Eric Coldwell |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $362.00|$354.00 |

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Medpace Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Medpace Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical-device firms. It also offers ancillary services such as bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati and its operations are principally based in the us, but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Medpace Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medpace Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medpace Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

