What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LiveRamp Holdings

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated LiveRamp Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average represents a 1.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of LiveRamp Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stan Zlotsky |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $28.00|$38.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $45.00|$45.00 | |Kirk Materne |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $45.00|$40.00 | |Stan Zlotsky |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $38.00|$35.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $42.00|$42.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of LiveRamp Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into LiveRamp Holdings's Background

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a global technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust.

LiveRamp Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: LiveRamp Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiveRamp Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

