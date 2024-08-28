What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About J.Jill

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.4, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Marking an increase of 8.95%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $38.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive J.Jill. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Announces Hold $37.00 - Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Announces Buy $44.00 - Janine Stichter BTIG Announces Buy $44.00 - Ryan Meyers Lake Street Raises Buy $44.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to J.Jill. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of J.Jill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of J.Jill's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know J.Jill Better

J.Jill Inc is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company's products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through two channels: its e-commerce platform and catalog (Direct) and its retail stores (Retail). Revenue is derived from the sale of apparel and accessory merchandise through the company's Retail and Direct channels, which include website and catalog phone orders. Revenue also includes shipping and handling fees collected from customers.

Financial Insights: J.Jill

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining J.Jill's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.5% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: J.Jill's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 36.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): J.Jill's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, J.Jill faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

