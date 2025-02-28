What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $47.0, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.53% increase from the previous average price target of $46.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hilton Grand Vacations is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $47.00 - Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $55.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $44.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $37.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hilton Grand Vacations. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hilton Grand Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Hilton Grand Vacations's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hilton Grand Vacations analyst ratings.

Delving into Hilton Grand Vacations's Background

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing, and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans, and ancillary reservation services, under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates business in the following two segments: (i) Real estate sales and financing and (ii) Resort operations and club management. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through the Real estate sales and financing segment, which generates revenue from VOI sales, and Financing.

Hilton Grand Vacations: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hilton Grand Vacations showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.29% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hilton Grand Vacations's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Hilton Grand Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HGV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Credit Suisse Reinstates Outperform Nov 2021 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HGV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.