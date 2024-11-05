What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hackett Group

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.8, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.86% increase from the previous average price target of $28.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hackett Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hackett Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hackett Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hackett Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Inc is an IP-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation firm. It provides Generative Artificial Intelligence ("Gen AI") strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology. It operates in three segments Oracle Solutions, SAP Solutions, and Global S&BT. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Global S&BT segment in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Hackett Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hackett Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hackett Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hackett Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hackett Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

