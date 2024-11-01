What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Grid Dynamics Holdings

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 9.76% from the previous average price target of $16.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Grid Dynamics Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00 Ryan Potter Citigroup Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Grid Dynamics Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grid Dynamics Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Grid Dynamics Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Grid Dynamics Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Grid Dynamics Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Grid Dynamics Holdings: A Closer Look

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation to Fortune 1000 companies. The company delivers tailored solutions in several industry verticals like Tech, Media and Telecom, Retail, Finance and Consumer Packaged goods (CPG)/manufacturing. The company derives maximum revenue from Retails. Geographically company earns revenue from North America, Europe and other regions.

Grid Dynamics Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Grid Dynamics Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Grid Dynamics Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grid Dynamics Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Grid Dynamics Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDYN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GDYN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.