What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About First Industrial Realty

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.4, along with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.75% from the previous average price target of $54.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Industrial Realty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $56.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $52.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $50.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $58.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Industrial Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Industrial Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Industrial Realty

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. First Industrial's real estate portfolio is comprised of light industrial properties, which are split between industrial and office space, and bulk warehouse properties generally located in business parks near transportation hubs. While light industrial buildings represent a share of First Industrial's holdings, bulk warehouses make up the majority of its portfolio's square footage. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from rental income tied to medium-term leases. First Industrial's customers include manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade, distribution, and professional services companies.

A Deep Dive into First Industrial Realty's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Industrial Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.08% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 59.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Industrial Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

