What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fastly

Analysts' ratings for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $6.8, with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. A 2.86% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $7.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Fastly among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $6.00 $5.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fastly. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fastly. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fastly compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fastly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fastly's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Fastly's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fastly analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Fastly's Background

Fastly operates a content delivery network, which is necessary for entities to provide faster and more reliable online content. Fastly's strategy differs from traditional CDNs, which focus on locating servers in as many locations as possible to store copies of files that consumers most use. Fastly is in far fewer sites than traditional CDNs, but it houses servers in the most network-dense data centers. Instead of simply storing static content, it allows its customers to program on its platform, enabling edge computing and better service of the more dynamic content that was traditionally not well served by CDNs. Fastly gears its service to the largest, most sophisticated enterprises rather than small companies and generated nearly three fourths of its revenue in the United States in 2024.

Fastly: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fastly displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fastly's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fastly's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Fastly adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FSLY

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Sector Weight May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FSLY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.