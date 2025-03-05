What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Extra Space Storage

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $168.8, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $163.00. A 2.2% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $172.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Extra Space Storage by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $165.00 $167.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $163.00 $167.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $170.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $184.00 $192.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $167.00 $167.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Extra Space Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Extra Space Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Extra Space Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Extra Space Storage's Background

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 4,000 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 300 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

A Deep Dive into Extra Space Storage's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Extra Space Storage's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.02% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Extra Space Storage's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 31.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extra Space Storage's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extra Space Storage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Extra Space Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

