What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equity Lifestyle Props

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $75.2, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.27% from the previous average price target of $75.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Equity Lifestyle Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $71.00 $72.00 Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $77.00 $78.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Buy $80.00 - Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Announces Outperform $78.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Lifestyle Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Lifestyle Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equity Lifestyle Props compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equity Lifestyle Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Equity Lifestyle Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Equity Lifestyle Props's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equity Lifestyle Props analyst ratings.

Delving into Equity Lifestyle Props's Background

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 452 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Equity Lifestyle Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Equity Lifestyle Props's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, Equity Lifestyle Props faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ELS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ELS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.