What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coeur Mining

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.95, a high estimate of $8.50, and a low estimate of $7.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.55, the current average has increased by 5.3%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Coeur Mining's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Reagor Roth MKM Lowers Buy $8.50 $9.00 Dalton Baretto Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $7.75 $7.00 Joe Reagor Roth MKM Raises Buy $8.50 $8.00 Kevin O'Halloran BMO Capital Raises Outperform $8.00 $7.50 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Market Perform $7.00 $6.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coeur Mining. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coeur Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coeur Mining's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada Mexico, and North America.

Key Indicators: Coeur Mining's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coeur Mining's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 61.1% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coeur Mining's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coeur Mining's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coeur Mining's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Coeur Mining faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

