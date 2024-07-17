What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cheniere Energy

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $202.4, a high estimate of $214.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Cheniere Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marc Solecitto Barclays Raises Overweight $199.00 $194.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $185.00 $178.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $214.00 $213.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $208.00 $204.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Lowers Buy $206.00 $223.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cheniere Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.

Cheniere Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cheniere Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -41.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.8%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheniere Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, Cheniere Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

