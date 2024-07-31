What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Axis Capital Holdings

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Axis Capital Holdings, revealing an average target of $80.4, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Observing a 7.49% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $74.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Axis Capital Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $74.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $63.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Axis Capital Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Axis Capital Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axis Capital Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Axis Capital Holdings Better

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company that provides various products and services to clients and distribution partners. The company has operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Its business consists of two distinct global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance, and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.

Axis Capital Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Axis Capital Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.84% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Axis Capital Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axis Capital Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.02%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axis Capital Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Axis Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.31. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

