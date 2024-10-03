What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Astrana Health

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $61.2, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.53% from the previous average price target of $51.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Astrana Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Larsen BTIG Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $67.00 $54.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $59.00 $50.00 Craig Jones Stifel Raises Buy $60.00 $48.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Astrana Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Astrana Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Astrana Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Astrana Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Astrana Health analyst ratings.

Delving into Astrana Health's Background

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Its operating segment is the healthcare delivery segment.

Astrana Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Astrana Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Astrana Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Astrana Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Astrana Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Astrana Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.