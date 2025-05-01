What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Artisan Partners Asset

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Artisan Partners Asset and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $38.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.21% lower than the prior average price target of $41.40.

The standing of Artisan Partners Asset among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Katz TD Securities Raises Hold $39.00 $35.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $32.00 $33.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $33.00 $40.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $35.00 $46.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $51.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Artisan Partners Asset. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Artisan Partners Asset compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Artisan Partners Asset's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Artisan Partners Asset's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Artisan Partners Asset's Background

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm providing a range of investment strategies to a diverse group of clients around the world. Each of the company's strategies is managed by one of its several investment teams. Investment management services are primarily offered to institutions through separate accounts and mutual funds. Artisan's investment offerings include several long-only, equity investment strategies across a multitude of market capitalization segments and investing styles in both the United States and international markets. In addition to its equity strategies, customers may invest in a fixed-income strategy. Strategies are often distributed to customers ranging from retail investors to institutional investors through specialized channels.

Financial Milestones: Artisan Partners Asset's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Artisan Partners Asset's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Artisan Partners Asset's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

