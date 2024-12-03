What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AGCO

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AGCO and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $107.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $127.00 and a low estimate of $99.00. A 4.14% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $112.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AGCO by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $101.00 - Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $99.00 $112.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $111.00 $131.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $88.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $118.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AGCO. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AGCO's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AGCO's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AGCO analyst ratings.

Discovering AGCO: A Closer Look

Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The company has five core brands: Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Valtra, and GSI. Unlike its competitors, Agco's product line extends beyond self-propelled equipment and implements to grain handling systems and livestock management solutions. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes about 3,100 dealer and distribution locations. Agco offers retail and wholesale financing to customers through its joint venture with Rabobank, a European food- and agriculture-focused bank.

AGCO's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, AGCO faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.78% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AGCO's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGCO's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AGCO's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, AGCO faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

