What This $496,000 Insider Sale at AtaiBeckley Means Amid Roughly 100% Stock Run

Key Points

This disposal of 100,000 shares was executed at $4.96 per share, generating gross proceeds of $496,000 on July 7, 2026.

The transaction reduced Hershberg direct equity position by 50% through the sale of shares in the open market.

This activity involved the immediate sale of ~100,000 shares acquired through the exercise of vested stock options at a strike price of $1.35.

The trade was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on April 7, 2026, representing routine portfolio management.

10 stocks we like better than AtaiBeckley ›

Robert Hershberg, a director at AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI), sold 100,000 shares of common stock on July 7, 2026, for a total value of $496,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 100,000 Transaction value $496,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 100,000 Post-transaction value $519,000.00

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($4.96); post-transaction value based on July 7, 2026 market close ($5.19).

Key questions

What were the mechanical details of this derivative transaction?

The transaction was a "same-day" exercise and sale, where Hershberg converted 100,000 options with a $1.35 strike price into common stock and liquidated them at a weighted average price of $4.96 per share.

The transaction was a "same-day" exercise and sale, where Hershberg converted 100,000 options with a $1.35 strike price into common stock and liquidated them at a weighted average price of $4.96 per share. What is the director's remaining equity exposure following this sale?

While his direct common stock holdings were reduced to 100,000 shares, Hershberg continues to hold 404,869 direct derivative securities, providing ongoing alignment with company performance.

While his direct common stock holdings were reduced to 100,000 shares, Hershberg continues to hold 404,869 direct derivative securities, providing ongoing alignment with company performance. How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?

At the time of the transaction on July 7, 2026, the company's shares had delivered an 89% return over the preceding one-year period.

At the time of the transaction on July 7, 2026, the company's shares had delivered an 89% return over the preceding one-year period. Did the timing of the sale involve executive discretion?

The sale was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on April 7, 2026, which removes the insider's ability to time transactions based on non-public information.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-08) $5.17 Market Capitalization $1.90 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.50 million Net Income (TTM) -$663.40 million

Company Snapshot

AtaiBeckley Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions, with a pipeline featuring compounds such as BPL-003, an intranasally administered formulation of mebufotenin benzoate salt currently in Phase 2a and 2b clinical trials.

The company operates a research and development-focused business model centered on the discovery, advancement, and commercialization of novel psychiatric and neurological therapeutics across multiple jurisdictions including the United States, Germany, and Canada.

AtaiBeckley targets healthcare providers, patients, and institutional stakeholders in the mental health treatment market, positioning its therapeutic pipeline to address significant unmet medical needs in psychiatric care.

AtaiBeckley Inc. represents an early-stage biopharmaceutical enterprise with a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, currently operating with minimal revenue generation while advancing its clinical development pipeline. The company's strategic focus on innovative mental health therapeutics reflects the growing institutional investment in psychiatric drug development, though its substantial net loss of $663.40 million on TTM basis underscores the capital-intensive nature of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical operations. With 99 employees and operations across three major markets, AtaiBeckley is positioned within the competitive landscape of emerging mental health therapeutics companies seeking to address therapeutic gaps in psychiatric treatment.

What this transaction means for investors

Hershberg exercised options struck at $1.35 and flipped them at $4.96 the same day as part of a pre-programmed cash-out under a plan set in April, suggesting this is clearly not a judgment call on where the stock goes next. Even after selling, he still holds more than 404,000 derivative securities, so his upside exposure to this pipeline is very much intact. When the profit is locked in at a 3.6x spread, cashing a slice is just what rational option holders do.



What actually matters sits in the pipeline, not the Form 4. This is a cash-burning clinical-stage bet that posted a $29.8 million quarterly net loss against $209.9 million in cash, which management says funds operations into 2029. CEO Srinivas Rao framed the near-term priority as the Phase 3 ReConnection program for lead candidate BPL-003 in treatment-resistant depression, with Phase 2 readouts on VLS-01 due in the fourth quarter.



For long-term investors, ignore the insider noise and anchor on catalysts. This stock lives or dies on binary trial data, and the recently initiated BPL-003 Phase 3 plus that Q4 VLS-01 readout are the events that will actually move it.

Should you buy stock in AtaiBeckley right now?

Before you buy stock in AtaiBeckley, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AtaiBeckley wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.