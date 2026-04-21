What a $487K Insider Sale Signals as Limbach Stock Climbs 16% and Revenue Hits $646M

Key Points

An LMB insider directly sold 5,703 shares for a transaction value of approximately $487,000 on April 13, 2026.

The sale reduced the direct position to 130,840 shares post-transaction.

No indirect shares were traded; indirect holdings remain at 3,897 shares held via the Brooks Family Trust.

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On April 13, 2026, Jayme L. Brooks, the chief financial officer of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB), reported the sale of 5,703 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,703 Transaction value $487,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 130,840 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 3,897 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$11.21 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($85.43); post-transaction value based on April 13, 2026 market close ($85.43).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Brooks's historical trading activity?

At 5,703 shares, the sale is below her recent average open-market sale size of 6,606 shares, reflecting a potential moderation in trade size as direct holdings have declined over the past year.

At 5,703 shares, the sale is below her recent average open-market sale size of 6,606 shares, reflecting a potential moderation in trade size as direct holdings have declined over the past year. What proportion of Brooks's total ownership was affected by this transaction?

The sale impacted 4.06% of her total holdings and 4.18% of her direct holdings, as reported in the Form 4, leaving the majority of her direct and all of her indirect shares unchanged.

The sale impacted 4.06% of her total holdings and 4.18% of her direct holdings, as reported in the Form 4, leaving the majority of her direct and all of her indirect shares unchanged. What is the structure of Brooks's current ownership following the transaction?

Post-transaction, Brooks retains 130,840 shares directly and 3,897 shares indirectly via the Brooks Family Trust; there are no outstanding options or derivative securities reported.

Post-transaction, Brooks retains 130,840 shares directly and 3,897 shares indirectly via the Brooks Family Trust; there are no outstanding options or derivative securities reported. Does the timing or context of the sale suggest any unusual intent?

This sale was executed as part of a pre-established 10b5-1 plan and follows a pattern of net selling over the past year, consistent with routine liquidity management rather than opportunistic timing.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $646.8 million Net income (TTM) $39.1 million 1-year price change 16%

Company snapshot

Limbach provides integrated building systems solutions, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC services, as well as facility management and energy retrofits.

The firm operates through two segments—General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships—generating revenue from design, prefabrication, installation, and maintenance contracts.

It serves a diverse client base across healthcare, education, government, transportation, commercial, and industrial sectors in the United States.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based engineering and construction firm specializing in complex building systems and facility services. The company leverages deep technical expertise and a century-long operating history to deliver tailored solutions for critical infrastructure and commercial projects. Its diversified customer base and integrated service offerings position it competitively within the engineering and construction industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Limbach is coming off a breakout year. Revenue climbed nearly 25% to a record $646.8 million in 2025, while net income rose to $39.1 million and adjusted EBITDA jumped 28% to $81.8 million. Much of that has been buoyed by the firm’s continued pivot toward its higher-margin Owner Direct Relationships segment, which is now about 75% of revenue.



With that in mind, and noting the transaction’s modest size and the use of a 10b5-1 plan, this ultimately looks like routine, pre-planned selling rather than a shift in conviction. For long-term investors, that matters because it shifts the focus back to execution, which has been strong.



Guidance calls for up to $760 million in revenue this year and as much as $94 million in adjusted EBITDA, implying another year of double-digit expansion. But in the near term, the focus will be on the company’s May 5 earnings release. Shares are up about 16% over the past year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Limbach. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.