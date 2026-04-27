What a $458,000 Insider Sale Signals as Palomar Stock Falls 15% This Past Year

Key Points

The CEO and chairman of Palomar Holdings disposed of 3,500 common stock shares indirectly for a transaction value of approximately $458,000 on April 21, 2026.

This sale represented roughly 1% of Armstrong's reported indirect holdings.

All shares sold were held indirectly, with direct common stock holdings unchanged at 102,059 shares and indirect holdings via the Armstrong Family Trust totaling 336,388 shares post-transaction.

10 stocks we like better than Palomar ›

Mac Armstrong, the CEO and chairman of Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR), reported the sale of 3,500 shares of Common Stock on April 21, 2026, in a series of open-market transactions totaling approximately $458,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 3,500 Transaction value ~$458,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 102,059 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 336,388 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$13.45 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price of $130.77; post-transaction value based on the value of remaining holdings using the trade-date close price, per SEC data.

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to Armstrong's historical selling activity?

This 3,500-share sale is at the low end of Armstrong's historical open-market disposition range, with prior sell transactions averaging approximately 8,615 shares but trending smaller as total available holdings have diminished over time.

This 3,500-share sale is at the low end of Armstrong's historical open-market disposition range, with prior sell transactions averaging approximately 8,615 shares but trending smaller as total available holdings have diminished over time. What was the market context for this transaction?

The weighted average sale price was $130.77 per share as per the SEC Form 4, and the stock was down roughly 15% over the trailing one-year period as of the transaction date.

The weighted average sale price was $130.77 per share as per the SEC Form 4, and the stock was down roughly 15% over the trailing one-year period as of the transaction date. What impact does this trade have on Armstrong's overall exposure to Palomar Holdings?

Following the transaction, Armstrong continues to hold 102,059 shares directly and 336,388 shares indirectly via the Armstrong Family Trust, representing a substantial ongoing economic interest.

Following the transaction, Armstrong continues to hold 102,059 shares directly and 336,388 shares indirectly via the Armstrong Family Trust, representing a substantial ongoing economic interest. Does the transaction signal a change in strategy or cadence?

The sale follows Armstrong's established pattern of periodic dispositions, with the reduced trade size reflecting a smaller outstanding equity position rather than a shift in selling strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $875.97 million Net income (TTM) $197.07 million

Company snapshot

Palomar offers specialty property insurance products, including earthquake, commercial all risk, homeowners, inland marine, hurricane, and flood insurance, as well as reinsurance and real estate-related coverages.

The firm generates revenue primarily through underwriting and risk management, collecting premiums from a diversified portfolio of residential and commercial customers.

It serves residential and commercial clients, distributing products via retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships.

Palomar Holdings is a specialty property and casualty insurer with a focus on niche segments such as earthquake and catastrophe-related coverage. The company distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s been a tough stretch for Palomar. Despite strong profit and revenue beats in the fourth quarter, the firm’s stock has faced pressure due to worse-than-expected underwriting results. The recent plunge erased what has otherwise been a years-long stretch of solid gains. Nevertheless, the recent sale appears to be routine rather than any sign of underlying issues, especially since, fundamentally, Palomar is performing solidly. In 2025, net income surged by 67.6% to reach $197.1 million, with adjusted net income climbing 62% to $216.1 million. According to the firm’s fourth-quarter earnings release, growth was driven by gross written premiums rising by 31.5% to $2 billion, and net earned premiums climbing over 57%.



All of that to say, the company is clearly growing, and the level of insider selling we're seeing here doesn’t change that. Armstrong attributed the firm’s “exceptional” year, in part, to the “successful” acquisitions of Advanced Ag Protection and The Gray Casualty and Surety Company. The firm is expected to report earnings again early next month, and that’ll ultimately matter much more. As long as the company can maintain its underwriting discipline, it has room to grow.

Should you buy stock in Palomar right now?

Before you buy stock in Palomar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palomar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palomar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.