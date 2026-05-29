What This $4.1 Million Methanex Sale Could Mean Amid an 80% Stock Surge

Key Points

Cyrus Capital Partners sold 81,516 Methanex shares last quarter; the estimated transaction value was $4.10 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end stake value decreased by $1.60 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

The change represents about 2% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

The quarter-end stake stood at 82,484 shares, valued at $4.91 million.

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On May 28, 2026, Cyrus Capital Partners reported selling 81,516 shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), an estimated $4.10 million transaction based on quarterly average prices.

What happened

According to a May 28, 2026, SEC filing, Cyrus Capital Partners reduced its stake in Methanex by 81,516 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value is $4.10 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the Methanex position declined by $1.60 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

Cyru Capital Partners, L.P. sold shares, leaving Methanex at 2.5% of 13F AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: SATS: $67.50 million (45.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: GTX: $39.24 million (26.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: CZR: $37.79 million (25.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MEOH: $4.91 million (2.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: NBIS: $518,800 (0.3% of AUM)

As of May 27, 2026, Methanex shares were priced at $59.15, up about 80% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 28% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.67 billion Net Income (TTM) ($45.03 million) Dividend Yield 1.2% Price (as of market close May 27, 2026) $59.15

Company snapshot

Methanex produces and supplies methanol globally, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America, with additional revenue from methanol offtake contracts and spot market purchases

The firm operates an integrated business model encompassing production, logistics, storage, and a managed fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels to ensure reliable methanol delivery

It serves chemical and petrochemical producers as its primary customer base, supporting a wide range of industrial manufacturing applications

Methanex is a leading global producer and distributor of methanol, leveraging a vertically integrated supply chain and a diverse international presence. Methanex’s scale and expertise in methanol supply enable it to meet the needs of major industrial clients worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Even after trimming its position, Methanex remained one of Cyrus Capital Partners' holdings in a very concentrated portfolio, suggesting the fund may simply be locking in gains during a strong run rather than positioning itself for an exit.



Meanwhile, Methanex's underlying business has shown signs of strengthening. First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose to $220 million from $186 million in the prior quarter, while adjusted net income improved to $23 million. Production increased to 2.39 million tonnes, and the company ended the quarter with $379 million in cash after repaying $60 million of debt.



Management also struck an optimistic tone. CEO Rich Sumner said disruptions across global petrochemical supply chains have pushed methanol prices sharply higher and noted the company expects significantly stronger second-quarter EBITDA as realized prices rise.



For long-term investors, the bigger story is whether elevated methanol prices prove durable. If they do, Methanex's global production footprint, improving balance sheet, and leverage to commodity pricing could give the company additional room to grow beyond an already strong year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Garrett Motion and Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.