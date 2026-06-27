What This $405,000 BJ's Restaurants Insider Sale Means After 7 Straight Growth Quarters

Key Points

An EVP at BJ's Restaurants reported selling 7,341 shares for a total of $405,000 on June 18, at a weighted average price of around $55.17 per share.

The transaction reduced the executive's direct common stock position from 12,062 to 4,721 shares.

All shares involved were acquired via option exercise and immediately sold.

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Brian S Krakower, EVP & Chief Info. Officer of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 7,341 shares of common stock on June 18, with the total transaction valued at approximately $405,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing. The national casual dining chain is known for its broad menu and craft beers.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 7,341 Shares sold directly by the insider in this transaction Transaction value ~$405K Approximate total value based on weighted average price Post-transaction shares (direct) 4,721 Directly held shares remaining after the transaction Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$258K Approximate value of remaining direct holdings as of June 18, 2026

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($55.17).

Key questions

What derivative mechanics were involved in this transaction?

The 7,341 shares sold were acquired through the exercise of options and immediately sold as common stock, with the filing explicitly stating the exercise-and-sale structure.

The 7,341 shares sold were acquired through the exercise of options and immediately sold as common stock, with the filing explicitly stating the exercise-and-sale structure. What is the status of Krakower's remaining equity exposure to BJ's Restaurants?

Following the transaction, Krakower retains 4,721 directly held common shares (valued at ~$258,000 as of June 18 market close).

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 18, 2026) $55.17 1-year price change 33.23%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

BJ's Restaurants offers a broad menu including pizzas, craft beers, appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts across a national network of casual dining restaurants.

The firm targets a diverse customer base seeking casual, family-friendly dining experiences in the United States.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. operates casual dining locations across over two dozen states, leveraging a differentiated menu and proprietary craft beer selection to attract a broad customer demographic.

What this transaction means for investors

This transaction ultimately looks like a routine compensation event rather than a change in management's outlook. Because the shares were acquired through an option exercise and immediately sold, the filing reads more like an executive monetizing vested equity than making a discretionary bet against the business. Krakower also continues to own 4,721 shares after the transaction.



The more meaningful story for long-term investors is that BJ's Restaurants continues to execute well in a challenging casual dining environment. First-quarter revenue rose 2.9% to $358.1 million, supported by 2.4% comparable restaurant sales growth driven largely by a 2.2% increase in guest traffic. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.8% to $37.7 million, while the company repurchased about 151,000 shares for $5.3 million and reiterated its full-year outlook.



CEO Lyle Tick said the company delivered its seventh consecutive quarter of sales and traffic growth, adding that improvements to the menu, culture, and restaurant environment have created "a strong foundation" for long-term profitable growth.



For investors, that's the bigger takeaway. Insider option exercises are common, but sustained traffic growth has become much harder to find across the restaurant industry. If BJ's can keep attracting more diners while protecting restaurant-level margins and buying back stock, the operational momentum could matter far more than one executive's scheduled liquidity event.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.