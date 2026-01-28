What a $4 Million Move Further Into 2029 Bonds Signals for Long-Term Investors

Key Points

Indiana-based Kirr Marbach added 226,705 shares of BSCT in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $4.27 million based othe n quarterly average price.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $4.28 million, reflecting both trading and market price movement

As of December 31, the fund held 652,689 BSCT shares valued at $12.29 million.

Indiana-based Kirr Marbach disclosed a buy of 226,705 shares of BSCT in A January 26 SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $4.27 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated January 26, Kirr Marbach increased its position in the Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) by 226,705 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $4.27 million based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025.

What else to know

BSCT makes up 2.3% of 13F reportable AUM after the purchase.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:EME: $36.90 million (7.1% of AUM)

NYSE:MTZ: $36.42 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AVGO: $32.80 million (6.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $28.21 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSE:VST: $26.96 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of January 23, BSCT shares were priced at $18.80, up 2.5% over the prior year. The fund reported 58 positions and $523.16 million in 13F reportable assets.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.59 billion Yield 4.5% Price (as of January 23) $18.80 1-year total return 7.7%

ETF snapshot

BSCT’s investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2029, seeking to track the performance of its underlying index.

The portfolio consists primarily of 2029-maturity investment grade corporate bonds, with at least 80% of assets allocated to securities in the index.

Its fund structure is a non-diversified ETF with a fixed maturity date, offering investors a defined time horizon and regular income distributions.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF provides targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2029, allowing investors to ladder fixed income portfolios with defined maturity dates. The fund's strategy offers a blend of income generation and principal preservation, appealing to those seeking predictable cash flows and credit quality. Its structure and disciplined approach differentiate it within the corporate bond ETF landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

A fixed-maturity corporate bond ETF anchors return expectations in a way that not all other portfolio tools can, especially after several years of rate volatility. By leaning into a 2029 maturity profile, this move prioritizes income visibility and duration control at a moment when investors are recalibrating what “safe” actually means.



The underlying fund holds investment-grade corporate bonds that mature in 2029 and is designed to liquidate around December of that year, effectively mimicking a bond ladder rung rather than a perpetual bond allocation. With a yield to maturity of 4.25% and an effective duration just under three years, the ETF offers a cleaner risk profile than longer-duration bond funds while still paying meaningfully more than cash equivalents.



Meanwhile, the position sits alongside large industrial and mega-cap equity holdings, suggesting it is not a defensive retreat but a ballast. In a portfolio dominated by cyclical stocks and growth exposure, defined-maturity bonds serve as a volatility counterweight and a predictable source of cash flow.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and EMCOR Group. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and MasTec. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.