What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Transcat

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $141.25, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $124.00. Observing a 14.84% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $123.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Transcat. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $160.00 $125.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $156.00 $124.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $120.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $124.00 -

All You Need to Know About Transcat

Transcat Inc is involved in providing calibration and laboratory instrument services and distribution of test, measurement, and control instrumentation. Its product and services portfolio consists of calibration instruments, dimensional measuring tools, Electrical test instruments, pressure measurement, etc. The firm has Service and Distribution operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Service segment. The firm promotes and sells its products under brand names such as Estech, FLIR, Fluke, Keysight, and Megger among others. It serves to pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, energy, and chemical process industries.

Transcat: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Transcat showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.53% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Transcat's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Transcat's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Transcat's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

