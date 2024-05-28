What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DHI Group

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on DHI Group (NYSE:DHX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.0, along with a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DHI Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DHI Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DHI Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DHI Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind DHI Group

DHI Group Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's brands includes Dice and ClearanceJobs enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances. The company derive the majority of revenue came from the sale of recruitment packages, which allow customers to promote jobs on our websites and source candidates through their resume databases. Recruitment packages are typically provided through contractual arrangements with annual, quarterly or monthly payment terms.

DHI Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: DHI Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: DHI Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -4.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DHI Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DHI Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: DHI Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

