What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Broadwind

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $5.12, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. This current average has increased by 13.78% from the previous average price target of $4.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Broadwind among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Clare Roth MKM Raises Buy $4.00 $3.50 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 - Justin Clare Roth MKM Lowers Buy $3.50 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadwind. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Broadwind compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Broadwind's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Broadwind

Broadwind Inc is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean technology and other specialized applications. The company provide technologically high value products to customers with complex systems and stringent quality standards that operate in energy, mining and infrastructure sectors, in the United States of America. It capabilities include heavy fabrications, welding, metal rolling, coatings, gear cutting and shaping, gearbox manufacturing and repair, heat treat, assembly, engineering and packaging solutions. It operates through three operating segments namely Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions.

Financial Milestones: Broadwind's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Broadwind showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.32% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Broadwind's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadwind's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Broadwind's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

