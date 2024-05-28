What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bloomin Brands

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bloomin Brands, presenting an average target of $26.75, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has decreased by 8.55% from the previous average price target of $29.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bloomin Brands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $27.00 $29.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bloomin Brands. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bloomin Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Bloomin Brands's Background

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. The company's brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising. The Company aggregates its operating segments into two reportable segments, U.S. and international. The U.S. segment includes all restaurants operating in the U.S. while restaurants operating outside the U.S. are included in the international segment.

Bloomin Brands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Bloomin Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Bloomin Brands's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloomin Brands's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloomin Brands's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bloomin Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

