What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vista Outdoor

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vista Outdoor, presenting an average target of $41.25, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 1.43% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vista Outdoor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Koranda Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $42.00 $42.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral $43.00 $43.00 Rommel Dionisio Aegis Capital Announces Hold $40.00 - Mark Smith Lake Street Raises Hold $40.00 $37.00

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company operates through the following reportable segments: the Kinetic Group, Revelyst Outdoor Performance, Revelyst Adventure Sports, and Revelyst Precision Sports Technology. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from its Kinetic Group segment which consists of its ammunition brands and provides ammunition used for training, hunting, target shooting, and personal protection.

Vista Outdoor: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Vista Outdoor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.09% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vista Outdoor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vista Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vista Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

