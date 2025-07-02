What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UWM Holdings

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.56, with a high estimate of $6.50 and a low estimate of $4.50. A decline of 11.89% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive UWM Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $5.25 $6.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $6.50 $7.50 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $4.50 $4.75

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UWM Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UWM Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UWM Holdings compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UWM Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for UWM Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of UWM Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UWM Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering UWM Holdings: A Closer Look

UWM Holdings Corp engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of residential mortgage loans in the wholesale channel. The company provides independent mortgage advisors across the states and the district of Columbia.

UWM Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: UWM Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -90.19%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: UWM Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UWM Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UWM Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, UWM Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UWMC

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for UWMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.