What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UnitedHealth Group

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $642.5, a high estimate of $660.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.02% from the previous average price target of $636.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of UnitedHealth Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Wiederhorn |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $600.00|$640.00 | |David Macdonald |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $660.00|$610.00 | |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $650.00|$600.00 | |Stephen Baxter |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $660.00|$694.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UnitedHealth Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into UnitedHealth Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into UnitedHealth Group's Background

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of UnitedHealth Group

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UnitedHealth Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.7% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, UnitedHealth Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

