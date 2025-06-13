What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UDR

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of UDR (NYSE:UDR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $46.0, along with a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has decreased by 1.6% from the previous average price target of $46.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of UDR among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $51.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $41.00 $45.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $48.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $44.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UDR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UDR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of UDR's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know UDR Better

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized; and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. It generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

UDR: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: UDR's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.82.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

