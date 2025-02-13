What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tronox Holdings

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tronox Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Highlighting a 9.06% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $15.67.

The standing of Tronox Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Announces Buy $17.00 - Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00

Tronox Holdings PLC is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia & South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in certain specialty applications. TiO2 and titanium feedstock, are used to produce paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. It has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe the Middle East, and Africa regions contribute the vast majority of revenue.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tronox Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Tronox Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tronox Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tronox Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Tronox Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

