What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Trip.com Group

Ratings for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Trip.com Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $78.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Trip.com Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Yao JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $75.00 $80.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Brian Gong Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $73.00

All You Need to Know About Trip.com Group

Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 78% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2020. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Before the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international business, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from its online platform, but the company also maintains offline call centers. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Tongcheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

Trip.com Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Trip.com Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Trip.com Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trip.com Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trip.com Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

