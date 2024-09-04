What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Travelzoo

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 40.82% increase from the previous average price target of $13.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Travelzoo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theodore O'Neill Litchfield Hills Announces Buy $35.00 - Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Travelzoo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Travelzoo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Travelzoo's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Travelzoo's Background

Travelzoo acts as a publisher of travel and entertainment offers. It operates in four segments. Travelzoo North America segment consists of operations in Canada and the U.S.; Travelzoo Europe segment consists of operations in France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K.; and Jack's Flight Club segment consists of subscription revenue from premium members to access and receive flight deals from Jack's Flight Club via email or via Android or Apple mobile applications; New Initiatives consists of Travelzoo's licensing activities in Asia Pacific territories. It derives its revenue through advertising fees including listing fees paid by travel, entertainment, and local businesses to advertise their offers on the company's media properties. Most of the company's revenue is derived from North America.

Travelzoo: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Travelzoo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Travelzoo's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travelzoo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 115.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.04, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

