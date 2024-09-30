What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Thor Industries

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $111.0, along with a high estimate of $124.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.5% from the previous average price target of $107.25.

The perception of Thor Industries by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $95.00 $95.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $124.00 $119.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $105.00 $95.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $120.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thor Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Thor Industries's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Thor Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Thor Industries

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth wheel towables across over 30 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motorcaravans, campervans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts through the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021, however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2023, the company wholesaled 187,015 units and generated over $11.1 billion in revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Thor Industries's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Thor Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.45% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thor Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

