What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About StepStone Group

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $66.75, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.62% from the previous average price target of $58.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of StepStone Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $81.00 $74.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $61.00 $56.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $63.00 $57.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of StepStone Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

Key Indicators: StepStone Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, StepStone Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.86% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): StepStone Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

