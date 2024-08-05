What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stag Industrial

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $41.5, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.04% increase from the previous average price target of $40.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Stag Industrial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $44.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $44.00 $38.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Announces Neutral $38.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stag Industrial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stag Industrial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Stag Industrial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Stag Industrial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Inc is a real estate investment trust that is involved in the acquisition and operation of both single- and multi-tenant properties, although the majority of the portfolio is single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of warehouse and distribution buildings. Stag Industrial derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental income from its portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties. The company generates most of its rental revenue from its facilities located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. cities. Stag Industrial's customers include air freight and logistics, automotive, and industrial equipment companies in terms of overall revenue.

Stag Industrial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stag Industrial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Stag Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stag Industrial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stag Industrial's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Stag Industrial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

