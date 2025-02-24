What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Solaris Energy

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Solaris Energy, revealing an average target of $42.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average reflects an increase of 28.79% from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Solaris Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $42.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $37.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $42.00 $30.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Solaris Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Solaris Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Solaris Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Solaris Energy: A Closer Look

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc provides services in the oil and gas industry. Its solutions are Solaris software suite, Fluid management system, Automated control systems, Field services, Last mile management, Wet sand solutions, Power Solutions, and Integrated wellsite solution.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Solaris Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Solaris Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Solaris Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solaris Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solaris Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Solaris Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.5.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

