What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Silvaco Group

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 17.57% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Silvaco Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $10.00 $19.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $14.00 $18.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Silvaco Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Silvaco Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Silvaco Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Silvaco Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Silvaco Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Silvaco Group Better

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of technology computer aided design (TCAD) software, electronic data automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (SIP). TCAD, EDA and SIP solutions enable semiconductor and photonics companies to increase productivity, accelerate their products' time-to-market and reduce their development and manufacturing costs. It is developing the technology behind the chip and providing solutions that span from atoms to systems, starting with providing software for the atomic level simulation of semiconductor and photonics material for devices, to providing software and SIP for the design and analysis of circuits and system level solutions.

Silvaco Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Silvaco Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 43.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silvaco Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silvaco Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Silvaco Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

