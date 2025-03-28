What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rithm Capital

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.88, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $12.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.06% increase from the previous average price target of $12.62.

The standing of Rithm Capital among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $12.50 $12.50 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $12.50 $11.50 Chris Muller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $12.50 $12.50

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rithm Capital compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Rithm Capital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest-rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Its investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) loans (including single-family rental), and consumer loans. Its operating segments are Origination and Servicing; Investment Portfolio; Residential Transitional Lending; and Asset Management.

Understanding the Numbers: Rithm Capital's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Rithm Capital displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 190.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rithm Capital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rithm Capital's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rithm Capital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

