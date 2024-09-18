What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $59.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $50.50, the current average has increased by 17.82%.

The standing of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $64.00 - Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $64.00 - Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $55.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. It is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal, or GI, diseases, and genetic deficiencies that result in metabolic disorders. The company's product candidate is setmelanotide (RM 493), which is a potent, melanocortin 4, or MC4, receptor agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies. Geographically the company generates its revenue from the United states, Germany, and other with the majority being generated from the United states.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 51.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -115.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -66.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

