What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Regenxbio

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $36.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 17.05% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $44.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Regenxbio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $18.00 - Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $39.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Regenxbio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Regenxbio

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Regenxbio's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Regenxbio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -237.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -14.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -8.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, Regenxbio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

