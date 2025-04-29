What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rambus

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $78.75, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $73.25, the current average has increased by 7.51%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Rambus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $80.00|$80.00 | |Mehdi Hosseini |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $70.00|$66.00 | |Gary Mobley |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $73.00|$62.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $92.00|$85.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rambus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Rambus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Japan, and Singapore.

A Deep Dive into Rambus's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Rambus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.81% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rambus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rambus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rambus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

