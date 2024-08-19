What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Phillips Edison

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.25, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 3.42% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Phillips Edison. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $36.00 $33.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $38.00 $41.00 Tammi Fique Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $34.00 $35.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Buy $33.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phillips Edison. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phillips Edison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Phillips Edison's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Phillips Edison's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Phillips Edison analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phillips Edison

Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust. It invests in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. It holds an integrated in-house operating platform built on market of expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience.

Phillips Edison: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Phillips Edison showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.16% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips Edison's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips Edison's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Phillips Edison's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.95.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PECO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PECO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.