What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ONE Gas

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.0, along with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.41% from the previous average price target of $74.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of ONE Gas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $81.00 $82.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $80.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $63.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ONE Gas. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ONE Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ONE Gas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind ONE Gas

ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company. It is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Financial Insights: ONE Gas

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: ONE Gas's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONE Gas's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONE Gas's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ONE Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.2.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

