What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nordson

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nordson and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $248.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.94%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nordson. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $260.00 - Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $241.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $230.00 $260.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Maintains Overweight $260.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nordson. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nordson compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nordson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Nordson's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Nordson's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nordson

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2024.

Breaking Down Nordson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Nordson showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.97% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Nordson's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordson's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordson's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nordson's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

