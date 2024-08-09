What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Noble Corp

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $55.5, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. A decline of 2.63% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Noble Corp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $59.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $47.00 $49.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Noble Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Noble Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Noble Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Noble Corp: A Closer Look

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

Noble Corp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Noble Corp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.51% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Noble Corp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Noble Corp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Noble Corp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

