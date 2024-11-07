What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.95% from the previous average price target of $34.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NewAmsterdam Pharma. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Serge Belanger Needham Announces Buy $36.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NewAmsterdam Pharma. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NewAmsterdam Pharma's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into NewAmsterdam Pharma's Background

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

Financial Milestones: NewAmsterdam Pharma's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: NewAmsterdam Pharma displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1711.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NewAmsterdam Pharma's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NewAmsterdam Pharma's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NewAmsterdam Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

