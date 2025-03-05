What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NeuroPace

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 24.36% from the previous average price target of $13.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of NeuroPace among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00 Priya Sachdeva UBS Announces Buy $17.00 - Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NeuroPace. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NeuroPace compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NeuroPace's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NeuroPace's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NeuroPace analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. It derives substantially all its revenue from the sales of RNS System to hospitals facilities (typically Level 4 CECs) that implant RNS System.

Unraveling the Financial Story of NeuroPace

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NeuroPace displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NeuroPace's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -25.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -55.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NeuroPace's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -5.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, NeuroPace faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NPCE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NPCE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.